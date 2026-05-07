Vijay Reaches Out To New Party As Stalemate With Governor Extends Wait

Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the architect behind the latest election blockbuster in Tamil Nadu, has reached out to one more MLA amid growing uncertainty over government formation. The TVK is learnt to have sought the support of Kamaraj S, the lone winning candidate of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), led by TTV Dhinakaran.

The TVK's move comes amid a stalemate with Governor RV Arlekar, who remains unconvinced that the party can run an administration despite falling short of the required majority. The TVK is confident that it would have the required majority by tomorrow, party insiders say.

Why TVK Needs Support

The TVK has scripted history by ending the Dravidian giants DMK and AIADMK's 62-year-old stranglehold on the Tamil Nadu government, winning 108 out of 234 seats. The halfway mark being 118, he needs 10 more MLAs in his support to form the government.

Read: Governor Asks Vijay To Prove Majority For Oath, TVK May Move Court: Sources

The Congress has already pledged support to the TVK, adding five more MLAs to Vijay's favour, while two-year-old party also reached out to DMK allies like the VCK and the Left outfits.

The VCK and the Left parties will convene a meeting tomorrow to decide on Vijay's request. "We can't make a magic decision. VCK's high level committee will meet tomorrow and make a final decision. The Left parties will also meet in their respective offices," VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan told reporters.

DMK's Move Amid Uncertainty

Outgoing Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin has reportedly given a free hand to its smaller allies to decide on supporting Vijay based on their political interests.

Calling the lack of a majority a complicated crisis, the party has said that its primary aim is to avert another election and to have a stable government, without leaving room for "communal forces". The party has also authorised chief MK Stalin to take emergency decisions.

Read: 'Tamil Nadu Insulted': DMK, VCK Support Vijay In Stalemate vs Governor

The party's MLAs have been asked to remain in Chennai for the time being, even as the AIADMK moved a dozen of its newly elected MLAs to a resort in Puducherry, fearing they might end up backing the TVK.

The Stalemate

Vijay met Governor Arlekar last evening to stake claim to the government but couldn't convince him that he has the required support from coalition partners to form the government.

This morning, they met again. Sources said the governor asked Vijay a series of questions, including how he might run an administration without a majority and which other parties might agree to back the TVK. The governor also asked Vijay to clarify his statements about the future support that his party may get.

Vijay reportedly declared himself ready to face a floor test during his conversation with the governor. However, the governor demanded that he prove his majority before taking an oath as the chief minister.