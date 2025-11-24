Bengaluru Uber Drivers Protest Outside Head Office Over Work Bias

Hundreds of cab drivers on Monday staged a major protest outside Uber's head office near Bommanahalli in Bengaluru, accusing the company of discrimination, denial of work, and predatory surge pricing.

The drivers alleged that Kannadiga drivers are being blocked on the app, while drivers from Bangladesh and other states -- some allegedly without valid licences -- are being given preference for ride assignments.

The protest, organised by the Bharat Transport Association, quickly escalated, prompting police to disperse the crowd with a lathi charge and detain several protesters. A platoon of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) was also deployed at the site.

As the crowd gathered and surrounded the building, Uber staff shut the office doors. Drivers alleged that the company was assigning trips to outstation and foreign drivers as well as to vehicles owned directly by the company, sidelining those attached to the platform.

Many said they had invested lakhs of rupees in purchasing vehicles based on Uber's assurances but were now unable to pay EMIs or manage household expenses due to a lack of bookings.

“Without trips, we cannot pay our EMIs or manage household expenses. We trusted the company and invested our money, but now we have no work,” a protesting driver said.

Protesters further accused Uber of violating Karnataka's ‘One City, One Fare' policy by charging passengers double the fare during peak hours, rain or high-demand situations, despite repeated complaints to the police and transport authorities.

Tensions rose after staff locked the office doors, prompting police to attempt to open them using an iron rod. When the doors were finally opened, Uber employees reportedly slipped out through the back exit. Senior police officials later held discussions with Uber representatives, who said senior management was on the way to address the drivers' concerns.

However, the protesters refused to disperse until senior officials arrived for direct talks. As the standoff continued, additional police forces were called in and another round of lathi-charge was carried out, following which several drivers were detained.

An official statement from Uber on the incident is awaited.

