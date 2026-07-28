Foreigner Gets Free Malaria, Dengue Checkup In Surat Government Hospital, Says Would Have Waited Months In Germany

A German man has praised India's healthcare system after receiving a free healthcare checkup at a government hospital in Vesu, Surat. In a now-viral Instagram video, David Nebel, who has been travelling the world for the last nine years, detailed that he was suffering from a mild headache and cold shivers when he decided to seek a doctor's opinion.

Instead of visiting a private hospital, Nebel opted for a public one, highlighting that even foreigners were allowed free treatment in the government-run institutions. Though he went complaining of a headache, the doctor recommended malaria and dengue checkups as well.

"Got a free malaria and dengue fever check at the Indian Government Hospital in Vesu. Luckily, I just got a normal headache and none of the previously mentioned diseases," said Nebel.

"Thanks to the Indian government for providing this service for free to me even though I am a foreigner," he added.

Quizzed about his experience with the Indian doctors, Nebel described it as a 'top-notch experience', adding that it would have taken him months to get a similar appointment in his home country.

"Ek number experience hai (It's a top-notch experience). In Germany I would need to wait months just to get an appointment; here I just show up and get treated immediately."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Previous Instance

This is not the first instance when Nebel has accessed free healthcare facilities in India. In April, the German traveller was bitten by a dog and ended up in another public hospital where he was not charged a penny for the procedure.

"Last night I got bitten by a street dog. I have to take some precautions for rabies. So, I went to a government hospital, here in India, and I was quite surprised. I got the treatment for free," he said at the time.

Nebel said he was 'positively surprised' by the entire experience, adding that the service provided was quick as well as clean.

"I need to get four injections, that's a bit annoying. But still, I was really surprised how quick and clean the service was and yeah, it's pretty dope," said Nebel.