Honest Uber Driver Returns Delhi Woman's Spectacles Late At Night, Wins Praise: 'He Was So Kind'

A cab driver is winning hearts online for returning a passenger's forgotten spectacles late at night. Delhi resident Pooja Kumar shared the heartening story on Instagram, praising the driver's thoughtful gesture. After realising that the passenger had left her glasses behind, the driver drove all the way back to her location. The driver drove to Kumar's location despite not receiving any rides to her area at that hour.

In the now-viral clip, the woman explained that she forgot her spectacles inside the cab at the end of the journey. While she was oblivious, the driver named Radhey later returned and handed over the glasses despite it being late in the night.

"I would like to tag this lovely driver, Radheji, who has returned my spectacles to me. I left them in his cab," Kumar can be heard saying in the video.

"It is 9 30 in the night and Radhe Bhaiya has come back and returned my specs to me. He's such a good person, I just wanted to say thank you to him. Thank you so much," she added.

Kumar also tagged Uber in the accompanying caption and showed her appreciation for the driver. "A big thank you to Radhey Bhaiya from @uber_india for returning my spec which I left in his cab. He was so kind and decent and came to Vasant Kunj all the way to return my specs despite not getting any rides this side," she wrote.

Check The Clip Here:

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'What A Gentleman'

As the post gained traction, social media users are widely applauding his selflessness, turning his kind act into a viral symbol of exceptional honesty and dedication.

"Your appreciation means a lot for them. They are really hardworking," said one user while another added: "Such a lovely man. Need such people around more."

A third person described the interaction as touching and wrote, “This is so heartwarming.” A fourth user praised Radhe's conduct, saying, “What a Gentleman!”