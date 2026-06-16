"I Enjoy The Trips": Hyderabad Man Quits Amazon To Become An Uber Driver, Inspires Internet

A Hyderabad-based Uber driver has captured the internet's attention after a passenger revealed that he left a corporate career at Amazon to pursue a life he genuinely enjoys. The story went viral after software developer Chetna Singh shared a video of her conversation with Kumar during an Uber ride. What began as a routine trip quickly turned into an inspiring discussion about career choices, happiness, and following one's passion.

In the video, Kumar explains that he quit his corporate job in 2014 to join Uber when the ride-hailing platform first launched in Hyderabad. More than a decade later, he says he has no regrets. For Kumar, driving is far more than a job. He describes it as an opportunity to do what he loves most: meet new people, hear their stories, and explore different parts of the city every day. "I want to explore my Hyderabad. That is most important because I am from Hyderabad," he said.

"I have completed almost 23,600 trips. Still, I am online. From morning to evening, I enjoy the trips," he added.

Singh appeared impressed by his outlook, remarking that it is rare to come across people in India who choose passion over social expectations and conventional definitions of success.

"In a country where most people leave their passions behind because of responsibilities and societal pressure, meeting someone who actually chose what makes him happy felt inspiring," Singh wrote on Instagram while sharing a video of their interaction.

Watch the video here:

Over the years, Kumar has completed nearly 23,600 rides and earned recognition as one of Uber's highest-rated drivers in the region. Despite spending more than a decade behind the wheel, he says his enthusiasm for the job remains unchanged.

The video resonated with thousands online, sparking conversations about work-life balance, career fulfillment, and the growing willingness of people to challenge traditional ideas of professional success.

Many social media users praised Kumar's perspective, saying his story serves as a reminder that happiness and satisfaction do not always come from prestigious job titles or corporate careers. Others agreed with Singh's suggestion that he should share more of his experiences online, believing his journey could inspire people who feel trapped in careers that no longer bring them joy.

One user wrote, "He's simply following his heart and pursuing his passion with dedication. Great work, sir! You're not following the crowd—you're creating your own path." Another said, "Loved this reel. Respect to both of you. This story really inspired me to reconnect with a passion I had put aside. Thanks for sharing such a powerful message."