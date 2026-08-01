Grateful Passenger Tips Rs 2,000 On Rs 200 Fare After Uber Driver Braves Heavy Rain To Complete Difficult Ride

A passenger has caught social media's attention after tipping a cab driver generously after the end of a difficult ride. The passenger revealed that he booked an Uber ride while it was raining heavily outside. Since the passenger had his mother alongside him, he pleaded with the driver not to cancel the ride. While most drivers would have cancelled, given the treacherous conditions, Suresh not only reached the pickup location but also managed to remain calm and composed through the entire ordeal.

The passenger highlighted that the driver spent almost 20 minutes on the call just to find the right location and completed the ride with a smile that took an hour.

"God Bless the @Uber_India driver whom I told not to cancel, as mom was also along. Came searching for us even in mad rains. Even when the fares were those of before the rain," the passenger wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

While the ride fare was only Rs 279, the passenger, grateful for the driver's patience and perseverance, decided to pay him Rs 2000.

"The ride was for a mere Rs. 279. The driver came for us in heavy rains and didn't cancel. When the location was not clear, he asked for the location on WhatApp directly and finally came. Picked us all. Drove his Ertiga in waterlogged roads where the water was till the car bonnet. Dropped me and parents safely home," the passenger said.

"Took him an hour to just drop us six kilometres away but did it without getting bugged. Tipped him well. Gem human," he added.

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'Did The Same'

As the post gained traction, social media users lauded the cab driver as well as the passenger for being good Samaritans through the entire exchange.

"Great guy, kudos to you for tipping him so well," said one user while another added: "

A third commented: "I did the same last year when I had to book an Ertiga just to cross a half-kilometre stretch that was waterlogged up to about half the door height of the car, as that was the only way to get to my house. Tipped him Rs 400 on a Rs 120 bill."

A fourth said: "I also almost always round up the fare for good Uber drivers who are good and honest."