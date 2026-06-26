'Rs 1,200 A Day, 3 Children And Suicidal Thoughts': Cab Driver's Confession Leaves Passenger Stunned

A social media post by a Bengaluru resident has sparked discussion about rising living costs, mental health struggles, and the financial pressure placed on sole breadwinners supporting their families. In a now-viral post on X (formerly Twitter), the user named Siddharth Simharaju shared how a routine cab ride changed his perspective on his own problems, with the driver opening up about his suicidal thoughts in a raw and vulnerable exchange.

Highlighting that his own problems felt 'insignificant' after speaking to the driver, Simharaju wrote: "My stress and problems felt insignificant today. I spoke to my Uber driver. He is 32, has three kids, and married the love of his life 11 years ago. He is the sole earner for his family and also takes care of his mom."

The driver told Simharaju that he had done almost every possible job out there to make ends meet before turning into a cab driver.

"He has done almost every job out there and now drives an Uber. He earns around Rs 1,200 a day, and his favourite thing is taking his family out to eat biryani once a month," Simharaju explained.

However, the conversation soon took a bleak turn when the driver informed that he had suicidal thoughts and had considered taking the fatal step multiple times, only to back out due to his family.

"He has thought about committing suicide multiple times, but couldn't because of his family. The stress of taking care of his family is eating him alive, yet he continued to smile and talk about it."

Check The Post Here:

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Mixed Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media reactions were mixed, with some sympathising with the driver while others questioned his financial and family decision-making.

"Perspective is everything in life!" said one user, while another added: "When you zoom out, you see everyone's struggling to survive, even the people who live in so-called developed economies."

A third commented: "Yeah...a lot of men bear this burden silently! He could have had only one kid, or asked his wife to work too. He is partly responsible for his situation too. Suicide is not a solution."

A fourth said: "1200 per day is quite enough if he had 1 kid. But, how do they expect us to sympathise while keeping producing kids after kids."

Source Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)