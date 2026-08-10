After Rahul Gandhi's "Want Debate In Parliament" Demand, Kiren Rijiju's "Don't Run Away" Swipe

The deadlock in parliament over the NEET student protests prompted the government to criticise the Opposition as a group of "cowards", with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju challenging the Congress to face a debate, questioning if the party has the courage to listen to Home Minister Amit Shah's response.

Responding to comments by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Rijiju said the Centre is fully prepared to address the issue in house.

"I have very clearly stated the government is fully prepared and ready to discuss the students' protest on NEET, and Home Minister Amit Shah is totally committed and ready to give a full reply on the floor of parliament. Now, Rahul Gandhi has been demanding a discussion and the home minister's reply. We are ready. We will see who runs away from the discussion," Rijiju said.

"Whether Congress has the guts to listen to the reply of Amit Shah Ji or they run away, we will see now," Rijiju added.

He said Gandhi has been evading the very debate he had been demanding for days.

"I have clearly stated on behalf of the government in the Lok Sabha that Rahul Gandhi has been demanding a response from Home Minister Amit Shah for days, insisting that a statement be made in the house. Now that the government is ready and the home minister is prepared to give a detailed account of all the events, Rahul Gandhi is running away. That is why I said in the house, do not run away, do not be afraid," he said.

Dismissing the Opposition's demand for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "theatrics", Rijiju told Gandhi to stand his ground in the Lok Sabha.

"You (Rahul Gandhi) level allegations and then flee; this is not right in a democracy. You must face it. The home minister is ready to discuss and respond for as long as the Congress desires. I simply urge Rahul Gandhi not to run away. There is no need for excuses; demanding a reply from the Prime Minister or insisting on an apology is just theatrics. We want a straightforward discussion in the Lok Sabha, and Rahul Gandhi cannot run away from it. Demanding a discussion and then fleeing is the behaviour of a coward... As soon as the Speaker schedules it, we are ready for the discussion, whether tomorrow or the day after. The Congress party must not run away," Rijiju said.

Earlier, Gandhi at a press conference in Delhi slammed the Centre over the police crackdown on protesting students. The Congress MP said the Opposition was seeking accountability for the firing, not the home minister's opinion.

"Amit Shah does not have the courage to come to parliament and stand before us. This is what they have shown in the last 15 days. Neither Narendra Modi nor Amit Shah has the guts... No one is interested in his opinion; we just want to know who ordered the action, and if he did not order it, then who in MHA ordered it? We want to understand: is there culpability or incompetence?" Gandhi said.

The monsoon session has seen continuous disruptions in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, with the Opposition stalling proceedings to press for a statement from Amit Shah.