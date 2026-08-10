Lok Sabha Passes Bill To Set Up Panel To Appoint Chiefs, Members Of Tribunals

A bill to set up a commission to select chairpersons and members for various tribunals was passed in the Lok Sabha without a debate on Monday, amid the din of opposition protest.

According to the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, its key aim is to improve efficiency, ensure independence, transparency and uniformity in the qualification and appointment of chairpersons and members of various tribunals.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Bill amid noisy protests by opposition members seeking the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the police crackdown on students during the July 20 protest here against the NEET paper leak.

When the Bill came up for consideration and passage, it was passed by a voice vote without a debate as the opposition protests drowned the House proceedings.

In brief remarks, Rijiju made it clear that the draft law does not change or alter the jurisdictions of the various tribunals but only makes the appointment process uniform.

He said the Bill is a part of the "reform express" of the Modi government.

Members who had given notices to oppose the Bill at the introduction stage chose not to speak amid the din.

The Bill also lays the framework to set up a National Tribunals Commission.

To be headquartered in the national capital, the proposed commission will consist of a chairperson and four members -- two judicial members and two technical members.

A retired Supreme Court judge or a retired chief justice of a high court will be qualified to head the proposed panel.

The draft law notes that the Supreme Court recently struck down certain provisions of the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021, on the grounds that they were contrary to the principles of separation of powers and judicial independence and not in consonance with the earlier judicial pronouncements that clarified the standards governing the appointment, tenure and functioning of chairpersons and members of tribunals.

The top court also directed to establish a National Tribunals Commission, which is independent, has professional expertise, and adopts a transparent process and oversight mechanism for the selection and appointment of chairpersons and members for various tribunals.

Once the Bill becomes a law, the 2021 Act will stand repealed.

The proposed new law also lays down the qualification, manner of selection, appointment, salaries and allowances, resignation, removal and other conditions of service for the chairpersons and members of the various tribunals specified in the Bill.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)