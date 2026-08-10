X-Ray Shows Last Meal Of Huge Python Found In New Jersey Home

A New Jersey family got the shock of a lifetime when they discovered a massive eight-foot Burmese python hiding underneath their backyard shed, the New York Post reported. The homeowner, Leslie Daley, was watering flowers in her yard when she spotted an unusually large creature moving near the garden structure.

The snake quickly slithered under the wooden shed floor to hide. Realising the reptile was far too big to handle on their own, the family called local animal control for help.

Officers from the Monmouth County SPCA responded to the scene and began extracting the 40-pound reptile, which turned out to be a difficult operation.

Also read | Photographer's Son Secures Rs 1.5 Crore Job In US, Internet Calls It "Inspiring"

The rescuers had to bring in a local contractor to remove several floorboards from the shed, allowing animal control officers to carefully pull the python out without injuring it.

Rescuers immediately noticed a large, visible bulge in the snake's stomach. Veterinary medical staff took the python to the Monmouth County SPCA facility for a full health check, where an X-ray revealed the mystery behind its swollen belly, as the python had recently swallowed a large opossum whole.

Veterinarians reported that the python was hydrated and in good physical health.

Also read | Video: VietJet Passenger Says Crew Refused Water For Mother's Medication, Sparks Debate

Watch the video here:

Where did it come from?

Burmese pythons are non-venomous constrictors native to South and Southeast Asia, not New Jersey. Officials believe the exotic snake was kept as a pet and was either abandoned or escaped after getting too large for its owner to manage.

“Exotic pets do NOT belong in the wild! Releasing them harms local wildlife, domestic pets, and the exotic animal itself,” the Monmouth County SPCA wrote in a social media post.

“If you can no longer care for a reptile, please reach out to a local rescue or shelter instead.”

The rescued python has since been transferred to a certified reptile specialist for long-term care.