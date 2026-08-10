Photographer's Son Secures Rs 1.5 Crore Job In US, Internet Calls It "Inspiring"

A man has shared the career journey of a young engineer who secured a position at Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Seattle, US, with an annual package reported at Rs 1.5 crore. Aditya Arepalli, son of a professional photographer, has become a source of inspiration for many on social media.

As per the post, Arepalli graduated with a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree in Computer Science from IIIT Dharwad in 2022. Following his graduation, he was recruited by Riverbed Technology with an initial starting salary of Rs 13 lakh per annum (LPA). He worked as a software engineer at the firm for nearly a year.

​Recognising the rapid surge in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning across the tech ecosystem, Arepalli determined that an advanced degree would give him a competitive edge over conventional software developers.

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In a high-risk move, he resigned from his position in India to enrol in a Master's degree program in AI at the University at Buffalo in New York.

"His father says, I worked day and night to raise them and give them a good education. As a photographer, I did everything I could for them. Today, my son is taking responsibility for me," the social media user, Vikas Alwys, quoted him as saying.

"Parents sacrifice their today to build a better tomorrow for their children," Vikas added.

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See the post here:

Social media reactions

The post gained significant traction, with online users congratulating Arepalli for his inspiring journey, and also praised his father. "Taking a leap of faith by quitting a stable job to pursue a Master's in AI right before the boom paid off massively. Incredible journey," one user wrote in the comment section.

"The father's sacrifice makes this story even more powerful," another user wrote.

"'Parents sacrifice their today to build a better tomorrow for their children' This is so true bro," a third user noted.