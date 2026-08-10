Video: VietJet Passenger Says Claims Refused Water For Mother's Medication, Sparks Debate

A recent incident on a VietJet Air flight has divided opinion online after a passenger alleged that the cabin crew refused to provide a single cup of tap water needed for an elderly woman to take her medicine. According to the passenger's account, which quickly spread across social media, she requested a small amount of water from a flight attendant to help her mother swallow her prescribed medication.

The passenger, Yadupriyam Mehta, claimed that instead of assisting or offering tap water, the crew member insisted that water could only be purchased from the inflight menu.

Also read | Photographer's Son Secures Rs 1.5 Crore Job In US, Internet Calls It "Inspiring"

When Mehta explained that they did not have the required cash or local currency and stressed the urgency of his mother's medical need, the situation reportedly escalated.

"Think twice before flying VietJet. No passenger deserves to be treated with disrespect," he wrote in the caption of the video. "Our experience with VietJet was extremely disappointing."

"The cabin crew behaved in a disrespectful and unprofessional manner toward my mother over a simple request for water after takeoff. What should have been handled with basic courtesy turned into an unnecessary argument, accompanied by deeply offensive remarks."

"This kind of behavior has no place in aviation. Every passenger deserves to be treated with dignity and respect."

Also read | A Californian City Declares State Of Emergency Following Cyberattack On Emergency Systems

Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

The incident sparked criticism online, with social media users arguing that basic drinking water for medical necessity should always be accessible on commercial flights. However, many users suggested that on a commercial flight, such as these, fliers must carry their own bottles.

"First of all, stop shouting. The crew is talking so calmly. Secondly y expecting things for free ?? Buy a bottle of water on board or carry your own bottle and fill it with water at the airport. And the most pathetic thing we Indians do is "what if your mom asks for water". Buy a bottle of water," said a user in the comment section.

"This is what happens when you can afford only budget airlines but expect Emirates service. Water isn't free on these low-cost carriers. And yes, they could have handled it differently. But you and your mom certainly are no saints, judging from the tone and words used by you. Calm down and fly Thai Airways next time. Save up," another user stated.

"It's always frustrating dealing with people who act like this. Please stay home! I've never had problems with their airline, but I also understand it's a budget airline so you get what you paid for," said a third user.