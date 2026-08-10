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111 Killed After 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Colombia, Situation "Critical"

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at a depth of 107 kilometres. The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring Ecuador.

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111 Killed After 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Colombia, Situation "Critical"
The epicentre was in San Jose Del Palmar, which is a community of about 4,800
  • At least 111 people died in a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Western Colombia
  • Buildings collapsed in Pereira, Cali, Quibdo, and a cathedral tower fell in Manizales
  • Six airports in the region were damaged and suspended operations after the quake
What is the current death toll in the affected regions?

At least 111 people were killed after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Western Colombia on Monday, according to a report by news agency Associated Press. Dozens of buildings collapsed, and residents were trapped under debris, leaving injured people and forcing people to evacuate their homes.

The epicentre was in San Jose del Palmar, which is a community of about 4,800 people in the Choco region, 400 kilometres west of Bogota. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at a depth of 107 kilometres. The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring Ecuador.

Rescuers look for survivors at a collapsed building after an earthquake in Pereira

Rescuers look for survivors at a collapsed building after an earthquake in Pereira
Photo Credit: AFP

18 of the people killed were from the town of Pereira, Mayor Mauricio Salazar told Caracol Radio. He also said that the situation was "critical".

Footage shared by local media outlets showed homes and small buildings collapsing in the cities of Pereira, Cali and Quibdo. In Manizales, which is a city 300 kilometres west of Bogota, one of the towers of a neo-Gothic cathedral collapsed.

The damage sustained by the Manizales Cathedral

The damage sustained by the Manizales Cathedral
Photo Credit: AFP

Although small earthquakes known as "temblores" are common in central and western Colombia, those above 6.0 magnitude are rare. An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 near the city of Armenia killed more than 1,100 people.

After the disaster, Colombia's newly inaugurated President Abelardo de la Espriella said on Monday that he had taken charge of the government's response to the emergency in San Jose del Palmar after the earthquake.

"You are not alone. The state is present and taking action," he said.

The civil aeronautics agency said that six airports were damaged in the earthquake and have suspended operations.

These airports in western Colombia serve Pereira, Manizales, Quibdo, Armenia, Cartago and Buenaventura, the agency wrote on X.
 

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