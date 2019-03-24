6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Colombia

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. (Representational)

A strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook southwest Colombia on Saturday afternoon, the USGS said, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

The quake hit at 2:19 pm local time, seven kilometers northwest of the town of El Dovio in the Department of Valle del Cauca, at a depth of 113.3 kilometers, the US Geological Survey said.

Marta Lucia Calvache, a spokeswoman for the Colombian Geological Survey, said the earthquake's depth had mitigated its impact and there were no reports of damages or injuries yet.

The quake was strongly felt in the city of Cali, capital of Valle del Cauca, where some buildings were evacuated preventively, according to an AFP journalist.

