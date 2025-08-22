Advertisement

Massive 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes South American Tip, No Tsunami Risk

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck the Drake Passage between South America and Antarctica.

The earthquake struck more than 700 km (435 miles) southeast of Argentina's city of Ushuaia
  • Earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck Drake Passage between South America and Antarctica
  • No tsunami threat was issued after the earthquake by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center
  • Quake occurred 700 km southeast of Ushuaia, Argentina, with a population of 57,000
There was no tsunami threat after Thursday's earthquake of magnitude 7.5 in the Drake Passage between South America and Antarctica, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, following its brief warning for Chilean coastal areas.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) revised down the quake magnitude, initially reported at 8, adding that it hit at a depth of 11 km (7 miles).

The earthquake struck more than 700 km (435 miles) southeast of Argentina's city of Ushuaia, with a population of about 57,000, the USGS said.

Chile's Navy Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service issued a tsunami warning for its Antarctic territory after the quake struck 258 km (160 miles) northwest of the Base Frei site, it said in a bulletin.

