11 Injured In Assam-Arunachal Border Clash Over Encroachment Dispute

At least 11 people from Assam were injured following a violent confrontation between two groups at the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Monday.

The incident happened in the Mingmang Badati area in Assam's Dhemaji district. According to preliminary reports, the clash broke out following a dispute over alleged encroachment by Arunachal residents on land claimed to be within Assam territory.

The injured have been rushed to a local hospital for medical care, and four of them have been referred to Assam Medical College at Dibrugarh.

"Today there was a clash in Dhemaji between a group of people of Arunachal and Assam. The matter is being resolved amicably. I do not have details, but I have entrusted our education minister to talk to Arunachal leaders. Our DGP and chief secretary are in touch with their counterpart, and the situation is under control," said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share an 804.1 km border, and there are 1,200 points of dispute along the border between the two states.

The incident has sparked fresh concern over security and recurring disputes along the Assam-Arunachal border, with tension reportedly prevailing in the area.

