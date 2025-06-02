Border Pillars To Be Placed In 5 "Disputed Areas" Along Assam-Meghalaya Boundary

In a definitive step towards the resolution of longstanding boundary differences between Assam and Meghalaya, the two state governments on Monday decided to erect border pillars in five of the disputed areas by Independence Day, the chief ministers of the two states said.

These are among the six disputed areas, out of the total 12, for resolving which both two states had signed an agreement in March 2022, they said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma were addressing a joint press conference here after a meeting on various inter-state issues.

"Out of six areas for which agreement was signed, we will try to erect the border pillars in five of these areas by August 15," Sarma said.

"There is some difference in one of these five areas. Meghalaya wants a village that had been allotted to us, but they have given the assurance that the same amount of land will be transferred to us. We have asked for one week's time to consider and inform them," he added.

On the sixth area of dispute, Sarma said it relates to the Pilingkata area and there is some "difference of interpretation".

"The deputy commissioners of both states will sit and discuss it," he added.

Mr Sangma said the small issues are being resolved and border pillars in the five areas are expected to be erected by Independence Day.

"The resolution of the border dispute in a phased manner is a major milestone in our relations," the Meghalaya chief minister said.

Mr Sarma added that both states have decided to take forward discussions on the other six disputed sites, but no time frame has been fixed for completing it.

On the 55MW Kulsi multi-purpose project along the inter-state border, they said the two states have decided in principle to work on it together.

"Kulsi is a win-win project for both states. We have decided to work on it together with the condition that people living in that area will be taken into confidence," Sangma said.

Mr Sarma added that both states will work together on the hydel project, while Assam government will take forward the irrigation part of this multi-purpose project which will benefit large parts of Kamrup and Golapara districts in the downstream areas.

Assam and Meghalaya have a longstanding dispute in 12 areas along the 884.9-km-long inter-state border. The two states had signed an agreement in March 2022 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi towards ending the disputes in six areas.

Out of 36.79 sq km of disputed areas taken up for settlement in the first phase at six places, Assam got 18.46 sq km and Meghalaya received 18.33 sq km.

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in 1972 and has since then challenged the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971, which is recognised by Assam as its border.

