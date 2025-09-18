Assam, Meghalaya Taxi Standoff Leaves Several Tourists Stranded

Several tourists were left stranded at the Assam and Meghalaya border near Guwahati after taxi operators in Assam banned the entry of vehicles into the state from Meghalaya.

The cab operators in Assam, under the banner of Motor Parivan Sewakarmi Sanmilita Mancha, Assam, had called for a strike today, to protest against the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association's decision to restrict tourist vehicles entering from Assam and other states into the Meghalayan territory.



As a retaliatory measure, the Assam association decided to prevent the entry of vehicles coming in from Meghalaya.

All vehicles trying to enter Assam from Meghalaya, including MLAs' convoys, were halted and refused entry at Jorabat, Khanapara, by the Assam cab operators.

According to sources, 90% of the tourists visiting Meghalaya often come via Guwahati keeping in mind the air, rail and road connectivity. They also tend to hire vehicles in Assam itself, to visit Meghalaya.

About 50,000 vehicles from Assam are reportedly engaged in helping tourists visit Meghalaya and other northeastern states.

