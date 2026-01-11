'They Should Revise The Forms': Ex Navy Chief After Getting SIR Notice

Former Indian Navy chief Admiral Arun Prakash (retired) has suggested the forms of the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise should be revised if they are unable to reflect information given by people.

The comment came after the Election Commission asked Admiral Prakash to attend a meeting where he would need to prove his identity, as part of the voter roll clean-up exercise.

"May I point out to EC that (a) if the SIR forms are not evoking required information they should be revised; (b) the BLO visited us three times and could have asked for additional information (c) we are an 82/78 years old couple and have been asked to appear on two different dates 18 km away," Admiral Prakash said in a post on X.

Many people on social media criticised the EC over what they pointed out was a huge mistake. During Admiral Prakash's 40-year career, he commanded a carrier-borne fighter-squadron, a naval air station and four warships, including the aircraft-carrier INS Viraat.

To a suggestion by a social media user that the EC should send a booth level officer (BLO) to the former Indian Navy chief's house to check documents as part of the formal process, Admiral Prakash politely declined to call any official home - he does not want "special privileges".

"I neither need, nor have ever asked for any special privileges since retirement 20 years ago. My wife and I had filled the SIR forms as required and were pleased to see our names figured in the Goa Draft Electoral Roll 2026 on the EC website. We will, however, comply with EC notices," the former navy chief who is an aviator by specialisation said in the post on X.

During the 1971 War, he was awarded the Vir Chakra while flying with an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter squadron in Punjab.

His tenure saw many initiatives being launched in the fields of doctrine, strategy, transformation, and foreign maritime cooperation.

After retirement, he served two terms as a member of the National Security Advisory Board and as chairman of the National Maritime Foundation.

The latest round and subsequent phases of the SIR exercise began in June 2025 ahead of the Bihar election. It aims to add the names of eligible citizens to the voter list and remove ineligible ones.

The Election Commission (EC) has said multiple reasons, such as rapid urbanisation, frequent migration, young citizens becoming eligible to vote, non-reporting of deaths, and the inclusion of names of foreign illegal immigrants, have made this revision necessary.

Booth level officers (BLOs) are conducting house-to-house surveys to verify voters by reviewing documents.