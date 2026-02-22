'SIR In Manipur Must Check Abnormal Growth': Ex Union Minister

The voter roll cleanup exercise SIR in Manipur must go beyond routine updating, and focus on strict scrutiny of abnormal growth patterns, former Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has said in a statement.

Ranjan Singh, who had served as Union Minister of State for External Affairs, while expressing appreciation to the government and the Election Commission for rolling out the SIR exercise in the state bordering Myanmar, also pointed out the exercise comes amid concerns about alleged abnormal growth of electorate in some areas.

"This exercise comes at a critical juncture when serious concerns have emerged regarding excessive and abnormal growth of the electorate in certain constituencies within the state. In a region already facing complex demographic, social, and security challenges, unexplained surges in voter numbers demand transparent verification," the former Union Minister, a resident of Manipur, said in the statement.

Ranjan Singh said any abnormal expansion of the voter base beyond reasonable demographic trends raises four questions: accuracy of voter registration, possible duplication or irregular inclusion, fair constituency representation, and protection of indigenous and lawful voter rights.

"The ongoing Special Intensive Revision must therefore go beyond routine updating. It must ensure rigorous verification, strict scrutiny of abnormal growth patterns, and equal vigilance across all constituencies," he said.

Ranjan Singh said peace, stability, and the democratic future of Manipur depend on a clean and credible electoral roll.

"The people deserve clarity, accountability, and assurance that the electoral process remains free from manipulation or vested interference. We call upon the concerned authorities to conduct this revision with maximum transparency and institutional firmness so that confidence in democratic framework is fully restored."

Manipur has seen ethnic violence between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribes. Following the crisis that began in May 2023, over 260 were killed and 50,000 were internally displaced.

The Meiteis want to be included under the Scheduled Tribes category, while the Kukis who share ethnic ties with people in neighbouring Myanmar's Chin State and Mizoram want a separate administration carved out of Manipur, citing discrimination and unequal share of resources and power with the Meiteis.