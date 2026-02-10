Violence In Manipur Again, Houses Set Ablaze In Litan As Naga, Kukis Clash

Tension continued to grip the commercial town of Litan in Manipur's Ukhrul district, following clashes between Naga and Kuki communities. Residents say the situation, though uneasy, is calm for the moment following heavy security deployment. Evacuation is in progress in Litan and the adjacent village of Mangkot.

Sunday's clashes between Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities had led to the burning of 25 houses and four government quarters, police said. The damaged structures also included two houses belonging to members of the Kuki community, according to a preliminary police assessment.

The violence had erupted late on Sunday evening, between 11:30 pm and midnight, at Litan Bazar. The police said automatic gunshots and rifle fire were heard, triggering panic among residents.

Fearing escalation, the residents had started evacuating family members and abandoning their homes. Villagers were seen fleeing in pickup trucks, private vehicles and on foot, carrying mattresses, household items and whatever valuables they could salvage.

Personnel from the nearby Litan police station facilitated their safe movement and maintained law and order. The affected areas were fortified by the BSF, CRPF and Assam Rifles, officials said. Additional security forces were also deployed.

The District Magistrate of Ukhrul imposed curfew in Litan village on Sunday evening, citing apprehension of breach of peace and public tranquillity between the two communities, with risks to human lives and property.

Police said the violence was triggered by a drunken brawl on the evening of February 7 at Litan Sareikhong, during which a Tangkhul Naga man, identified as Sterling, was allegedly assaulted and later shifted to a hospital in Imphal for treatment.

Litan, located around 35 km from Imphal, is a small commercial town inhabited by Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities and serves as a trading hub for surrounding villages. Its mixed population and closely linked market and residential areas added to the sensitivity of the situation.

An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is in progress, the police said. Security forces remain deployed, and authorities said the situation continues to be closely monitored.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital to inquire about the condition of those injured in the violence.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by state BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi and other MLAs. During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with doctors and hospital authorities and reviewed the medical care being provided to the injured.

The state government has assured that all necessary medical treatment and support will be extended to those affected and their families.

Describing the incident as one arising out of a misunderstanding, the Chief Minister said the situation was now under control. He appealed to all communities to exercise restraint and maintain peace and harmony.

"I appeal to all communities to uphold the rule of law and maintain peace and harmony. I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured," the Chief Minister said.