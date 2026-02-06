Total Shutdown In Kuki-Zo Areas Of Manipur After Churachandpur Violence

A total shutdown has been imposed in the areas where clashes took place between youth protesters and security forces last night in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

Kuki-Zo tribal groups have declared a social boycott of Kuki-Zo legislators who have joined the newly formed Manipur government led by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh.

The boycott and a dawn-to-dusk "total shutdown" across the hills inhabited by the Kuki-Zo people -to protest the "betrayal" by these MLAs - were enforced hours before the seventh session of the 12th Manipur Assembly began with an address by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

According to sources, around two people were injured while another five were detained.

Throughout the night, there was tear gas shelling on the mob.

The clashes started at the Tuibong Forest gate area, initially with mobs pelting stones at security forces, forcing the forces to backtrack.

However, the security forces took up positions at a location along the road after retreating.

The protesters then regrouped and launched another round of attacks on the security forces, which continued until 3 a.m. this morning, sources added.