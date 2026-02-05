Manipur Assembly Session To Convene At 4 pm, Floor Test On The Cards

The Manipur Assembly session will be convened at 4 pm on Thursday in Imphal, a day after Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the chief minister. A floor test is on the cards during the first day of the session, with the BJP and NPP holding majority in the 60-seat House with 37 and 6 seats respectively.

Singh chaired the first Cabinet meeting of his government on Wednesday late evening, shortly after taking oath of office and secrecy as the 13th Chief Minister. His appointment came nearly a year after the resignation of BJP leader N Biren Singh, following months of ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the state. This marked the formal commencement of governance under the new Council of Ministers.

After taking oath, Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reaffirming his commitment to work with "utmost diligence to advance development and prosperity in Manipur, aligning collective efforts with the vision of Viksit Bharat".

He said the government's journey ahead would focus on inclusive economic growth, while preserving and strengthening Manipur's rich cultural heritage, adding that he would discharge the responsibility entrusted to him with sincerity and dedication, mindful of the trust and honour bestowed upon him.

The summoning of the 12th Assembly by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the convening of the first Cabinet meeting together signal the beginning of legislative and administrative functioning of the newly formed government in the state, officially marking the end of President's rule.

The sixth session of 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly was held from July 31 to August 12, 2024.