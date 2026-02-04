President's Rule Revoked In Manipur, NDA Leaders Stake Claim

President's Rule has been removed from the border state Manipur nearly a year after it came into force. The move came hours ahead of the new Manipur government's oath ceremony scheduled this evening, when MLAs from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will formally join the refreshed team led by Chief Minister-designate Yumnam Khemchand Singh.

During the President's Rule, which came into effect after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister in February 2025, Manipur's assembly had been in a state of suspended animation - inactive but not dissolved.

Khemchand is from the Meitei community. The two leaders who are set to be Deputy Chief Ministers, Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho, are from the Kuki and Naga tribes, respectively.

Seven-time MLA from Bishnupur district, Govindas Konthoujam, said he has been given charge of the Home portfolio. "... I am committed to serving Manipur with discipline, restraint, and dedication to stability and public order," he said.

There is uneasy peace in Manipur nearly three years after hostilities broke out between the Meitei community, dominant in central Manipur's valley areas, and the Kuki tribes, who are dominant in some districts categorised as hill areas.

A section of the Kuki tribes wants to break away from the state and form a separate administration for their own community, with negotiations being handled by two dozen insurgent groups under two umbrella organisations that signed the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement.

While government formation talks were going on in recent weeks, some Kuki civil society organisations in statements announced they would not be part of any government in Manipur. They also distanced themselves from Kuki MLAs who were expected to be part of the government.

Nemcha Kipgen, the Deputy Chief Minister-designate, is likely to take oath from a Manipur government guesthouse in Delhi, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.