Fresh Firing Reported In Manipur's Ukhrul District, Police Appeal For Calm

Fresh firing was reported on Saturday at the Litan Sareikhong area in Manipur's Ukhrul district, allegedly by Tangkhul Naga village volunteers, triggering panic and tension among local residents, police said.

The Manipur Police appealed to both the Kuki and Naga tribal communities in and around Litan village to refrain from hostilities and the spread of rumours to prevent any further escalation of the situation.

In a statement, the police said that approximately 12 rounds were fired from a 12-bore weapon by Tangkhul volunteers near the foothills between Sikibung and Litan Sareikhong.

“This incident caused panic and commotion among the public in the Litan area, particularly in view of the prevailing situation. The location from which the suspected blank rounds were fired has been verified by a joint team comprising District Police, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, and Tangkhul civilians,” the statement said.

It said that since Friday, a Border Security Force (BSF) team has been deployed on the Mongkot Chepu side covering the Thoubal River bank, while a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team has been deployed on the Litan Sareikhong side, also covering the river bank, as part of confidence-building measures. As a result, both sides of the river have been secured by security forces to maintain law and order in the area, the statement added.

The Manipur Police once again urged both communities in and around Litan to refrain from spreading unverified or misleading information, warning that such actions could aggravate the situation.

“For any queries or verification, the public is advised to contact the District Magistrate or the Police. Legal action will be initiated against anyone found spreading fake or misleading information to escalate tensions,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the ongoing tension at Litan Sareikhong has severely affected vehicular movement, including public transportation, along the Imphal–Ukhrul road since last week.

With the situation showing signs of improvement, the state government on Friday lifted the five-day internet suspension that had been imposed in Ukhrul district and parts of Kamjong and Kangpokpi districts.

The violence had first erupted on February 7 in the tribal-inhabited area after a member of the Tangkhul Naga community was reportedly assaulted by some persons at Litan village.

The matter was subsequently settled between the victim's side and the chief of Litan Sareikhong, with both parties agreeing to resolve the issue through customary practices.

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, who is also a Naga leader, said that the state government remains committed to restoring peace while also encouraging sports among the youth.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 78th Zomi Namni Football Tournament at Lamka Public Ground, Dikho said, “The state government is keen to restore peace and development, which is very much in line with our Christian ethics.”

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)