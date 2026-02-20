BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, Injured In Manipur Ethnic Clashes, Dies

Manipur BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who suffered crippling injuries in an attack by protesters in the state capital Imphal in May 2023 when Meitei-Kuki ethnic clashes began, died today at a hospital in Haryana's Gurugram.

Valte, who was from the Zomi tribes, spent nearly two years in Delhi for treatment. Even after returning to Manipur, his health issues due to the injuries from the May 2023 assault persisted. He used a wheelchair, and had difficulty speaking since the attack. The head injuries had left him unable to perform normal physical movements without some assistance.

Valte's family has alleged members of the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol (AT) attacked him viciously in May 2023, leading to the severe injuries.

The BJP MLA represented Thanlon assembly constituency in Churachandpur.

Valte was flown to Delhi from Imphal in an air ambulance on February 8 after he complained of breathlessness and chest pain. Manipur's new Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh had shared photos on X of him seeing Valte before the flight.

Doctors took the Zomi tribe leader to intensive care and stabilised him before calling the air ambulance. His condition had slightly improved before the flight, doctors had said.

After the attack on May 4, 2023, Valte spent several months in an intensive care unit of a Delhi hospital. He returned home to Churachandpur nearly two years later.

The day he was flown to Delhi, Valte's son David Mang Valte had told news agency ANI, "Due to the communal crisis between Kuki, Meitei, and Zomi communities, he went to visit the former chief minister of Manipur. On his way back home, he was attacked by the Arambai Tenggol."

Many leaders have shared condolences.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Pu Vungzagin Valte, MLA of Thanlon AC. He served the people with dedication and commitment, and his passing is a great loss to the state and his constituents.



My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members during this difficult time. May... — Rajkumar Imo Singh (@imosingh) February 20, 2026

"... The last time we met at Imphal Airport before he was airlifted to Delhi for advanced medical treatment now feels deeply emotional and unforgettable. At that moment, we were praying and hoping for his recovery. None of us imagined that it would become our final meeting. Pu Vungzagin Valte was truly a kind-hearted and humble leader, always carrying a gentle smile and genuine concern for the welfare of the people," two-time MLA T Robindro Singh said in a post on X.