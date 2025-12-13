Manipur BJP MLAs Called To Delhi Amid Buzz Over Government Formation

The BJP has called its Manipur MLAs to Delhi amid speculation over a possible change in the state's political landscape. The state has been under the President's rule since February.

The airport in the state capital Imphal saw several BJP MLAs since Saturday morning as they took flights to Delhi. The rush indicated the urgency of their Delhi visit.

MLAs S Kebi and L Shushindro, along with Thongam Biswajit, hurriedly checked-in.

The sudden activity has fuelled expectations of a possible breakthrough in Manipur's political stalemate. Many BJP MLAs said they are hopeful of forming a new, popular government in the border state.

"We were called to Delhi yesterday. We are all going to the party headquarters. We are expecting something better. I have heard that Kuki MLAs are also invited," BJP MLA Paonam Brozen said.

Another BJP MLA, Kh Ibomcha, said a meeting of the MLAs and the party's leadership is likely to be held on Sunday.

Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh said as far as he knows, all MLAs, including Kuki MLAs, have been invited for the meeting.

Adding to the optimism, BJP MLA Ushyam Deben said that, according to his assessment, a popular government is expected to be formed at least by this month-end.

MLA K Joykishan said the formation of a popular government is the main agenda of the proposed meeting. "How can we set preconditions to our high command?" he said.

However, striking a cautious note, BJP MLA Y Khemchand said that peace remained his primary concern. "Peace is the main agenda for me. I do not know whether a new government will be formed," he said.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh, while leaving for Delhi, said he was hopeful of a positive outcome.

"Let us see. I am expecting a positive outcome for a better Manipur from the meeting that is supposed to happen tomorrow. I hope the central government will take some positive decisions," he said.

When asked about the timeframe, Singh said it would be clear only after meetings with central leaders. "Let us hope for the positive," he added.

BJP sources said Singh continues to remain one of the strongest contenders for the chief ministerial post if a new government is formed. At present, two clear groups have reportedly emerged within the party - one led by Singh and the other by the Assembly Speaker.

Sources said BJP MLAs Y Khemchand, K Robindro, and L Rameshor Meitei, among others, are backing Thokchom Satyabrata Singh.

Senior party leaders, however, remained tight-lipped on the final agenda and outcome of the Delhi meetings.

Ethnic violence between the valley-dominant Meitei community and the Kuki tribes, who are dominant in some hill areas of Manipur, broke out in May 2023 over a range of issues such as land rights and political representation. Over 260 have died in the violence and nearly 50,000 have been internally displaced.