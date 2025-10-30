On Manipur's 'Nupi Lan Day' To Honour Anti-Colonial Revolt, A Women Power Run In Delhi

Women from Manipur including senior citizens participated in a run in honour of the 86th Nupi Lan (Women's War) Day. This day is observed in memory of the women of Manipur for rising up against British rule in 1904 and 1939.

Hundreds of women of all age groups came to Delhi University's north campus polo ground, which has a 400-metre synthetic track for running.

Wearing a fusion of the traditional phanek, white t-shirts with numbers on them, and sneakers, the participants began the run the moment the organiser blew the whistle.

"A defining moment in Manipur's history, Nupi Lan shows courage and determination of Manipuri women who mounted a fierce resistance against colonial and economic oppression, thereby bringing profound economic and political reforms," the Delhi-based women's civil society organisation Ningol United Progressive Initiative (NUPI) told reporters on Friday.

The event marked a significant moment in NUPI's efforts to bring the story of women's resilience and courage to a broader audience, the organisers said. The participation of elderly women, teens and children at the run - a difficult activity at least for the senior citizens - served as an example of strength in memory of Nupi Lan.

President Droupadi Murmu, who was in Manipur today, offered her respects at the Nupi Lan memorial in the state capital Imphal. The resistance by the women of Manipur against British rule remains powerful symbols of Manipuri women's leadership, courage and collective struggle.

Professor K Ratnabali, Delhi University dean of academic affairs, attended as the chief guest, and journalist Sonia Sorenshangbam as the guest of honour, the organisers said.

Ratnabali said the women of Manipur are known for their hard work and resilience.

"The observance of the Nupi Lan Day seeks to educate, inspire, and bring people together to reflect on the relevance of those struggles in today's socio-political context," NUPI president Ranjana Longjam said.

In the 2023 event in Delhi, a 17-year-old girl and an 84-year-old woman were the youngest and the eldest runners. Olympic silver medallist and Manipur resident Mirabai Chanu, who attended the event that year, had told NDTV nothing could have prepared her to see Manipur's imas (mothers) run spiritedly for several kilometres in their traditional phanek.