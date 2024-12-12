"Resilience, Compassion, Talent": Manipur's Women Run Marathon In 'Nupi Lan' Memorial Meet In Delhi

Hundreds of women from Manipur's Meitei community participated in a marathon and a friendly football match in Delhi as a memorial to the 'Nupi Lan' (Women's War), a significant chapter in Manipur's history when women rebelled against the British twice over unfair colonial policies, in 1904 and 1939.

Women between 18 and 60 years old participated in the marathon held at Delhi University's polo ground on Thursday, the organisers said in a statement.

"This event was an opportunity to learn more about the Nupi Lan, which refers to two significant uprisings led by women in Manipur when it was ruled by the British. These uprisings in 1904 and 1939 demonstrated the resilience and activism of Manipuri women in challenging colonial rule and advocating for their rights," the organisers said.

The marathon was flagged off by the first Indian woman football player to score 50 international goals Ngangom Bala Devi, actor and activist Soma Laishram, and Manipur-based journalist Sonia Sorengsangbam. Other key speakers at the event were historian Dr Malem Ningthouja, Indian Administrative Service officer Devesh Dayal, and Manipur Public Service officer Lakshmi Thingbaijam.

"The women of Manipur, endowed with inherent compassion and talent, have consistently excelled on the international stage. I am immensely proud of our heritage and the remarkable women who represent us. No matter where I travel, there's truly no place like Manipur. I wish the younger generation would emulate the strength, compassion, and unwavering love that define our women," Bala Devi said.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Soma Laishram said Nupi Lan symbolises the courage and unity of Manipuri women, who stood against colonial oppression and led the fight for justice and reform.

"... Even in the recent crisis, Manipuri women have shown remarkable resilience and strength, sacrificing for their families and communities while standing as beacons of hope and power. Their unwavering spirit continues to inspire us all. Today, we honor the sacrifices of our emas (mothers), whose strength defines the soul of Manipur," Soma Laishram said.

The resilience and empowerment of Manipur's women and their ability to fight against the evils of society from time to time is an ode to the indomitable spirit of the Meitei nupi (women), Ranjana Longjam said.

Dr Ningthouja said the Nupi Lan of 1939 is not only a significant historical event for Manipur, but also a lasting symbol of women's strength and resilience in the face of injustice. He said the spirit of Nupi Lan lives on in Manipur not only in the mind, but also in collective actions for "protection of human rights, defending territorial integrity, fighting social evils such as drug menace, narco-terrorists, invaders and aggressors."

"For every drop of blood and sweat that our women have sacrificed for the cause of Manipur, we remain undefeated. There is hope for our restoration and rebuilding, even from the deepest ruins left by the most catastrophic devastations," Dr Ningthouja said.

Sonia Sorengsangbam appealed to the people of Manipur to work together to bring peace and harmony.

The memorial event was organised by the Ningols United Progressive Initiative (NUPI), a women's civil society group based in Delhi, jointly with the women's wing of six Meitei civil society organisations - Manipuri in Kolkata; Indigenous, Manipuri Association Guwahati; Mumbai Manipuri Association Nupi Lup; Meitei Nupi Lup Foundation, Pune; Manipuri Meitei Association Bangalore, and Takhel Leima Tengbang Lup, Agartala, Tripura.

The Nupi Lan anniversary was also observed in Tripura, Assam and Bangladesh besides Manipur. Manipuri intellectual Raj Kumar Tarunjit Singh said wherever the people of Manipur live, the day is observed every year with great fervour and solemn activities.

In Manipur, the day's main function was held at the Nupi Lan Memorial Complex and Ghanapriya Women's College in the state capital Imphal.

Attended the observance of Nupi Lan Numit, 2024, at GP Women's College (Central Hall), Imphal.



The women of Manipur have always held a special place in history, not just for their role in the Nupi Lan but for their immense contributions to society, culture, sports & governance. pic.twitter.com/hI4t9eJHux — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 12, 2024

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and state Forest Minister Biswajit Singh addressed the events and highlighted the significance of the day.

On December 12, 1939, a large number of women stormed the state Durbar Office asking for immediate stoppage of rice export, in which around 21 women were seriously injured by the bayonets and butts of the soldiers' weapons.

The first women's agitation was triggered by the action of Colonel Maxwell in July 1904 to reintroduce the abolished 'lallup system', wherein men were required to perform free labour for 10 days after every 30 days.

After the bungalows of two British officials were burnt down in 1904, Maxwell temporarily reintroduced the 'lallup system' to rebuild them. This move proved a misstep as the women rose up to protest against the injustice of forced labour.

Following the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891, Manipur came under direct British rule till 1907, when the administration was handed over to Raja Churachand Singh and his durbar. However, a British political agent was employed to oversee the functioning of the region and had powers over the royal durbar. This had major implications for the economy and trade of Manipur.