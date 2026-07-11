15 Indian Tourists Killed As Boat Overturns In Vietnam

At least 15 Indians were killed after a boat carrying several tourists overturned near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam on Saturday, according to the Indian Embassy in Hanoi. There were 36 people on board the vessel.

21 people were rescued and taken to hospital, including two in critical condition, as per the state media. The Indian mission has set up control rooms to assist those affected.

The vessel was carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists, three crew members and one attendant, as per local media reports.

The boat reportedly overturned shortly after leaving Hon May Rut Ngoai island for An Thoi Port, amid rough seas and strong winds. All passengers and crew members fell into the water.

Sharing the update on X, the embassy wrote, "In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam. Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing."

The embassy added that local authorities are working to establish the exact details of the incident.

Andhra Pradesh Minister of Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh spoke with senior officials regarding the accident and sought details from AP Bhavan officials in New Delhi as well as state government authorities.

He asked for information on reports that people from Andhra Pradesh may be among those affected by the accident. Officials indicated that tourists from Andhra Pradesh, who were on a leisure trip, may have been involved in the incident.

Lokesh directed officials to coordinate with the Central Government to ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected persons and their families.

To support the affected tourists and their families, the Indian mission has opened control rooms at two locations: the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and the Embassy in Hanoi.

Those seeking information or assistance can reach the control room in Ho Chi Minh City at: +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14 and +84 33 452 0414.

The control room in Hanoi can be contacted at: +84 91 308 9165.

The Indian mission said both control rooms are available for any queries or support related to the incident.