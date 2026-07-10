Prince Narula Reveals He Was Taking "18 Tablets A Day" During Anxiety Battle: 'Feared I Wouldn't Wake Up If I Slept'

Prince Narula has spoken about his battle with anxiety, revealing that he went through a phase where he was unable to sleep for six months and feared he would not wake up.

Appearing on Double Date with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Prince reflected on how the condition affected both his mental and physical health, while his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary, shared how the difficult period impacted their family.

What's Happening

Prince admitted that he once failed to understand mental health struggles because of the environment he grew up in.

"I come from a village in Punjab where people didn't even know what anxiety meant. I used to make fun of people who said they had anxiety or depression. I'd tell them, 'What's wrong with you? Go out and enjoy life.' But I want people to know today that it's real."

He said his anxiety gradually intensified, leading to panic attacks and making everyday activities difficult.

"I started getting palpitations and panic attacks. Sometimes I'd leave my car in the middle of the road and walk away. I'd be watching a movie with friends and suddenly run out because I couldn't handle it."

"For six months, I didn't sleep at night. I became scared of the night itself. I stopped working, stopped meeting people and shut myself away from everyone."

Prince also revealed that the stress began affecting his physical health.

"Stress increased my cholesterol. I had liver fatigue and several health issues I'd never experienced before. There was a time when I was taking 18 tablets a day."

He said his fear became so overwhelming that he avoided sleeping altogether.

"I thought that if I slept, I wouldn't wake up the next morning. That's why I avoided sleeping. I wanted to spend as much time as possible with my daughter. I convinced myself that I had every illness imaginable."

'No Obvious Trigger'

According to Prince, the most confusing aspect of the experience was that there was no obvious trigger.

"People think anxiety only comes when you're struggling financially or when your relationship is falling apart. That wasn't the case with me. I was financially stable and my relationship was strong. Everything was going well, yet I couldn't understand what I was trapped in."

Addressing speculation surrounding his marriage, Prince said their relationship remained strong despite the challenges.

"We knew how much we loved each other. Divorce was never really a thought. I fight with my parents and siblings too, but I don't leave them. So how could I leave my wife? I love her too much."

He also revealed that the illness led to significant weight loss.

He said, "There was a phase when I had lost around 20 kilos."

What Yuvika Said

Yuvika Chaudhary also recalled the emotional period, sharing that Prince had moved to Chandigarh when his mental health worsened.

"He had become so thin and his complexion had changed. One day he messaged me saying, 'I'm in a very bad shape. I can't take it anymore. I need you.' The moment I read that message, I left for Chandigarh. His mother told me, 'You handle it because we don't know what to do.'"

Fighting back tears, Yuvika spoke about balancing caregiving responsibilities while looking after their infant daughter.

"It was very tough. I had to take care of him, our baby, the house and everything else. I literally begged people to guide me. He didn't even know because he was fighting his own battle."

She added that protecting their daughter from the situation became her biggest priority.

"The toughest part is making sure it doesn't affect your child. You keep pretending that everything is okay, but that battle inside is incredibly difficult. I realised that's when you have to love yourself. If you're happy, the energy around you changes too. I have a wonderful family and so much to be grateful for. There are people who don't even have a home or good health. I realised I needed to get up and smile."

Background

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met on Bigg Boss 9 in 2015 before getting married in October 2018.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Ikleen Narula, via IVF in October 2024 and introduced her to fans during Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations in November 2025.

