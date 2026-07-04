Amid Separation Rumours, Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are once again making headlines, this time because of a change on social media. Fans recently noticed that the couple is no longer following each other on Instagram, leading to fresh speculation about their relationship.

The social media activity quickly caught the attention of fans, with many wondering if the two are going through a rough phase. So far, neither Prince nor Yuvika has reacted to the online chatter or addressed the unfollow.

At the same time, there are a few details that suggest there may not be a reason to read too much into it yet. Prince's Instagram profile still includes the name "Prince Yuvika Narula", and both of their accounts continue to have pictures and videos of each other.

Prince and Yuvika's journey began in 2015 when they met inside the Bigg Boss 9 house. Their friendship on the reality show soon turned into a romance, and over the years they became one of television's most popular couples.

After dating for several years, the two got married in October 2018. Their family grew in October 2024 when they welcomed their first child, daughter Ikleen Narula, through IVF. The couple chose not to reveal her face immediately, saying they wanted to protect her privacy. Nearly a year later, in November 2025, during Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prince and Yuvika introduced Ikleen to the public while visiting a Gurudwara in Mumbai.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Prince and Yuvika's relationship has become a talking point online. Soon after the birth of their daughter, the couple grabbed attention after sharing separate vlogs that hinted at disagreements.

Prince, in a YouTube vlog, claimed he was not informed about the delivery and criticised Yuvika and her family over the matter. Yuvika later responded in her own vlog, saying she would not discuss their personal relationship in public. Following her video, Prince shared a cryptic message on Instagram Stories. While he did not mention Yuvika by name, he appeared to question her version of events and accused her of making up stories.