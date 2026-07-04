<i>Alpha</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Film Crosses Rs 15 Crore Mark

Alia Bhatt's much-awaited YRF Spy Universe film Alpha finally hit theatres on July 2. The film has been grabbing attention ever since its trailer was released, and it has now opened with an impressive box office collection.

According to a Sacnilk report, Alpha earned Rs 9.25 crore net in India on Day 1 across 7,534 shows. Meanwhile, its total India gross collection reached Rs 11.1 crore. In the overseas market, the film opened with Rs 5 crore, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 16.1 crore on Day 1.

Alpha Day 1 Occupancy

Alpha recorded an overall occupancy rate of 20.4 percent on Day 1. The morning shows witnessed decent footfall with 9.92 percent occupancy, which later rose to 17.85 per cent in the afternoon. The occupancy rate continued to rise as the day progressed, with the evening shows recording 19.69 percent footfall and the night shows registering the highest occupancy at 34.15 percent.

More About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead and is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. The cast also includes Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. Adding to the excitement for fans, Hrithik Roshan makes a special appearance as Kabir, reprising his popular character from the War film franchise.

The film follows a highly trained assassin raised in isolation as a super-soldier by a rogue commander. When she discovers the dark truth about her family and her stolen childhood, she teams up with her long-lost sister to take down the commander and his illicit military programme.

Alpha Review

In an NDTV review, Radhika Sharma gave Alpha 3 out of 5 stars. She wrote, “The first half of the film is solid and crisp, but Alpha runs out of steam as it reaches the second half. There are many Hollywood references, too. If you are an MCU fan, you'll easily find a Captain America, a Wolverine, and a Black Widow. There's Game of Thrones too.” Click here to read the full review.