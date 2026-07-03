<i>Alpha</i> Review: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Go All Guns Blazing In Captain America-Wolverine Mish-Mash

Sabse pehle, sabse tez, sabse veer. Who are they? They are Alpha. But, does Alpha get an A+ for effort? It's far better than War 2, YRF's last spy movie, for sure.

This is the story of a new Sita, played by who is out there to burn the Lanka herself. Alia Bhatt plays Sita, a special soldier trained by Bollywood's ultimate baddie Bobby Deol who stars as Armyman and sachha desh bhakt Fateh Singh Lakhawat.

Alpha is a top-secret elite programme run by the Indian Army, under the aegis of Fateh and Colonel Anil Kapoor's Vikrant Kaul, who becomes the RAW chief something we know from War 2. A ruthless next generation of soldiers is getting ready under Alpha, those who will rewrite rules of warfare. There's a special serum in the film which serves as the macguffin of the story.

There's another Alpha in the film who's more Beta than Alpha, and that's Sharvari, coming off a critically-acclaimed performance in Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga. While Alia gets a rocking action sequence for her introduction, Sharvari's first shot begins with a dance number in Spain.

Alia is a trained assassin, Sharvari is portrayed to be an influencer-cum-content creator who dances and skateboards in foreign locations. Director Shiv Rawail and writer Uday Chopra might argue that this was their way of setting up the marked contrast between the two characters who have had a completely different upbringing. It would have added to the narrative if it were not that banal. Action sequences are worth the watch though.

After a violent face-off, these two Alphas talk it out, join hands, ride bikes, and swim in deep waters somewhere in Kashmir. It's all for the larger cause, well, what other cause there is? No spoilers here.

There is not much to the story, so if you're going looking for that you're bound to be disappointed. The YRF Universe template is in place so you'll get the locations, the looks, and stars, and story not as much. The premise was good: first female spies who are one-of-a-kind. But it makes a whole lot of difference when you give them the Captain America or Wolverine treatment. (*wink wink*)

The always dependable Anil Kapoor wapas aaye hain to the YRF Spy Universe. We already knew from the trailer that Hrithik Roshan will be back as Kabir from War so no surprises here. The best part of Alpha is Bobby Deol who is totally believable as this patriot on a secret mission to change the future of war. There are references to Soldier and Pathaan, both characters fighting for a cause. There's more than one Dhurandhar reference. See if you can spot both?

The first half of the film is solid and crisp hai, but Alpha runs out of steam as it reaches the second half. There are many Hollywood references too. If you are an MCU fan, you'll easily find a Captain America, a Wolverine, and a Black Widow. There's Game of Thrones too.

Comparisons between Alpha and Dhurandhar were inevitable as two spy films. But there is no comparison. If you can look past social media waging a war against Alpha and Dhurandhar, Alpha can definitely be watched in theatres only and only for the action sequences and the background score.

Also Read | Where Does Alpha Fit In The YRF Spy Universe? Here's What All We Know