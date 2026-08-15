'Gen Z, Alpha Labels European Concept': Himanta Sarma Says Call Them 'Son, Daughter'

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday dismissed the concepts of Gen Z and Alpha as "European" ones and said that Assam needed to shape its own approach to youth and development.

Addressing a public gathering after hoisting the national flag on the 80th Independence Day in Guwahati, Sarma said, "I don't believe in the concept of Gen Z or Gen Alpha. It is a Western concept. For us, the students are not Gen Z or Gen Alpha but our own son and daughter."

The chief minister said the government would create a separate department focusing on skill development and empowerment of young people, with an emphasis on preparing them for employment and other opportunities.

He also spoke about what he described as an Assam-specific approach to development, saying the state should draw from its own social and cultural traditions instead of simply adopting models from elsewhere.

The senior BJP leader outlined a series of government plans during the address, including an investment programme of around Rs 1.5 lakh crore over the next five years for roads, education, urban development, rural infrastructure and other sectors. Of this, he said, Rs 1 lakh crore was expected from the Centre and Rs 50,000 crore from the state.

He also announced plans for a satellite city, eight additional sub-districts and another edition of Khel Maharan. The government, he said, would also provide free treatment for 50 critical diseases affecting children.

On child marriage, Sarma said more than 11,000 people had been arrested in Assam over the past five years and indicated that another crackdown would follow.

He also reiterated the government's opposition to polygamy and said steps would be taken to safeguard the rights of first wives. In the case of government employees, he said half of an employee's salary would be provided to the first wife if the employee abandoned her.

The chief minister said the government was also working on a separate law covering non-government employees in similar situations.

On land ownership, Sarma said people who had been residing for three generations in 40 revenue circles would be allowed to purchase land, describing the decision as a measure aimed at strengthening the land rights of indigenous communities.

Referring to the recent floods, he said the government would work towards rehabilitation and restoration in affected areas. "We are going to rehabilitate everyone. By September 10, we will have a clear picture of the losses of property," he said.

Sarma also highlighted the playing of the full 'Vande Mataram' during this year's Independence Day celebrations and described it as an unprecedented development.

He appealed to different communities and language groups in Assam to identify their language as 'Assamese' during the upcoming census, saying this would strengthen the state's linguistic identity.

The chief minister said Assam was moving towards what he called an "Assam model" of governance, combining development and technology with the state's own social and cultural outlook.