He Walked Away From A Rs 1 Crore Job At 25. The Reason Has Social Media Talking

At a time when layoffs have become a regular fixture in headlines, the idea of turning down a job offer worth Rs 1 crore may seem unimaginable to many professionals. Yet a LinkedIn post suggests that one young employee did exactly that, choosing not to accept the lucrative offer because of concerns about the company's work culture.

The story was shared by Muskan Atar, an IIM Lucknow alumna and Senior Product Manager. In her LinkedIn post, she wrote, "A friend of mine turned down a Rs 1 Cr offer at the age of 25 to avoid working in a toxic workplace. I have said no to similar opportunities, but I can't imagine having this clear prioritisation at the age of 25."

Reflecting on her own circumstances, Ms Atar said she would probably have made a different decision. "Family responsibilities, peer pressure, and my own lifestyle aspirations would probably have made me take the offer," she wrote.

She went on to praise her friend's clarity and conviction, noting that both came from similar backgrounds. "He comes from a similar background to mine, yet having the guts to let go of short-term incentives that don't align with his long-term goals is a huge personality upgrade," she added.

Concluding her post, Ms Atar suggested that employers should take note of changing workplace expectations. According to her, younger professionals are increasingly prioritising factors such as work culture, personal values and long-term career goals over salary alone.

"The next generation of the workforce knows what matters to them. Workplaces will have to learn to adapt to it," she wrote.

The post has been drawing many reactions on social media. One person responded with a Ravi Kishan meme, writing, "Money follows, my brother."

"Glad that people are becoming aware of what mental health can lead to, whether good or bad. And yes, money is important. I always say I would choose money over everything, sometimes even over a job role or working hours. But toxicity and a weird work environment? A big no! This realization came after a decade of working in MNCs and PSUs, but at 25, it is commendable," wrote another user.

"The future of work will be shaped by people who value purpose, well-being, and meaningful growth, not just compensation," commented another user.

(Disclaimer: This story is based on claims made in a LinkedIn post. NDTV has not independently verified the account shared by the user.)