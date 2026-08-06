Gen Z Job Applicant Refuses To Work On Saturdays, Delhi-Based Entrepreneur Still Hires Him: 'He Outperformed'

The Gen Z, short for Generation Z, is known for its straightforward communication, especially in the corporate world, where hustle culture is often glorified. Abhishek Agarwal, a Delhi-based entrepreneur, witnessed Gen Z's straightforwardness firsthand when a 25-year-old job applicant flatly refused to work on Saturdays, citing work-life balance. In a now-viral LinkedIn post, Agarwal detailed that he was interviewing the applicant who firmly conveyed why he could not work on Saturdays.

"I interviewed a 25-year-old. He denied working on Saturdays. I asked him straight. "Isn't that too lazy for your age?" He did not flinch. He said something no one would say in an interview. "Sir I have a life outside office." He told me he plays cricket every Saturday. He has been playing guitar since he was 14. He has a family who also needs his time," wrote Agarwal.

Agarwal pushed the applicant, suggesting that he manage all the activities after office. However, the 25-year-old came up with a response that Agarwal was not expecting.

"Sir my elder brother works in USA. I have visited him twice. Everyone there works Monday to Friday. They are the most competitive and developed nation on the planet. If they can be super successful working weekdays, why can't we?" the candidate said.

Baffled by the response, Agarwal looked at the interview panel, who looked back at him in surprise. The entrepreneur said he had interviewed hundreds of candidates who said what he wanted to hear, but this candidate stood out.

"He was different. I hired him for a sales role. Because he was not there to please anyone. He was there to set an example. My decision was right. He outperformed everyone on the team, back to back for two quarters," said Agarwal.

"Clients liked his honesty. He still plays cricket on Saturdays. He still plays guitar. He still gives time to his family. I called him lazy. Turns out, He was the clearest person I had interviewed all year."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, one of the users said, "Perfect example of honesty and confidence. Setting clear expectations from start is far better than saying yes to everything and regretting later." Meanwhile, another added: "This happens only when HR is mature enough to understand the POV, rather than just taking everything on ego and following the herd."

A third commented: "This struck a chord with me. Having worked with many high performers, I've found that the people who thrive over the long term are those who protect what matters outside of work as much as what matters at work."

A fourth said: "I completely agree with you on the honesty and expectation-setting part. Having clear boundaries is genuinely healthy for any employee, and it is refreshing when someone is upfront about it."