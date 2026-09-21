Amid Row, IIT Bombay Apologises For Earlier Statements Over Student's Death

There is hope of a resolution over the standoff between protesters and IIT Bombay authorities following the death by suicide of a second-year BTech student on campus. The institute has now apologised for what it called "statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil."

It also denied reports that IIT Bombay Director Shirish Kedar would resign. "Director IIT Bombay has NOT resigned. We categorically state that the related news is false," the institute said in a post on X.

Before this, on Sunday night, Kedar had told protesting students that he would step down. "I will resign; however, I have to follow the process and will convey my decision after a meeting on Monday," he had said after which he signed a sheet containing 18 demands of the protesters.

Kedare and the students met again today, sources said, adding two of their 18 demands have been fulfilled. The IIT Bombay director is likely to hold a press conference later this evening.

Sahil Ravindra Wakode was found dead on Friday last in his hostel room on the IIT Bombay campus, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone and ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

The IIT Bombay Faculty Forum has expressed solidarity with exam invigilator Suryanarayana Doolla, who has since been suspended, pointing out that he was following institutional protocol after discovering the student was in "unauthorised possession and use of a smartphone."

"We apologise for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil. The details and circumstances leading up to the incident remain subject to investigation by the appropriate authorities," IIT Bombay said in a post on X.

"In view of the ongoing investigation, it was inappropriate to have set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding his demise before they had been duly established through the appropriate investigative process," it said.

The matter escalated after protesters and the student's family alleged Wakode was subjected to institutional harassment and caste-based discrimination on campus, due to which he died by suicide. The parents have filed a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, alleging discrimination.

The IIT Bombay administration's apology came after officials met the protesting students to look into their 18 demands that include ensuring student representation in academic committees, independent investigation into four cases of death by suicide on campus and mental health workshops for professors, among other demands.

On the suspended professor, the faculty forum cited the institute's prescribed procedure under which professor Doolla reported the incident to the authorities concerned for action. The forum said the student was found carrying and using an unauthorised smartphone during the examination.

The professor had only carried out his academic responsibilities and followed the procedure, it said, and expressed concern over the statements against the professor that have affected him deeply.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation. They are also checking for any digital evidence in the student's mobile phone as no note was found in the hostel room. The police are likely to issue summons to individuals named in the first information report (FIR) including Doolla for questioning.