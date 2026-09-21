Who Is Suryanarayana Doolla? IIT Bombay Professor At Centre Of Student Suicide Row

Professor Suryanarayana Doolla is an educator in IIT Bombay's Department of Energy Science and Engineering (DESE) and has been associated with the institute for more than a decade.

His academic specialisation includes power systems, smart grids, microgrids, renewable-energy integration, converter control and energy efficiency. His IIT Bombay profile lists several research publications in these areas.

Doolla completed his B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from Nagarjuna University in 2000, followed by an M.Tech in Energy Systems Engineering from IIT Bombay in 2002 and a PhD in Power Systems from IIT Delhi in 2007.

Before joining IIT Bombay, he worked with Power Research and Development Consultants in Bengaluru and Machine 2 Machine in Hyderabad.

How Did He Come Into The Sahil Wakode Case?

Doolla came into focus following the death of 20-year-old IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode on September 18, 2026.

According to IIT Bombay, Wakode was allegedly found using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination and had uploaded the question paper to an AI platform to seek answers.

IIT Bombay has said that Sahil Wakode was subsequently counselled by the instructor

Doolla was the course instructor and examination invigilator during the examination and was involved in reporting the alleged examination malpractice to the institute's authorities.

IIT Bombay has said that Wakode was subsequently counselled by the instructor and Head of Department and was assured that the examination incident would not adversely affect his academic career. The institute has maintained that no disciplinary action had been initiated against him before his death.

Wakode's family, however, made allegations of harassment and caste-based discrimination. Based on the family's complaint, Mumbai Police registered a case invoking provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Doolla was among those named in the complaint. These allegations are subject to investigation.

Suspension Amid Student Protests

Following Wakode's death, students began protesting on the IIT Bombay campus and demanded action against Doolla, including his suspension.

On September 20, IIT Bombay Director Prof. Shireesh Kedare met the protesting students and signed an 18-point charter of demands. The demands included action against Doolla.

20-year-old IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode died by suicide.

Doolla was suspended by IIT Bombay on the evening of September 20, following the sustained student protests.

At the same time, IIT Bombay's Faculty Forum publicly backed Doolla, saying he was performing his duties as an invigilator and had followed the institute's prescribed procedure after detecting the alleged examination malpractice.

His Academic And Administrative Record

Doolla's career at IIT Bombay extends beyond classroom teaching and research. He has served as Warden of Hostel 6 and later as Dean of Student Affairs.

He has also been associated with the organisation of major examinations, including JEE Advanced, UCEED and CEED.

His academic recognitions include the Prof. SP Sukhatme Excellence in Teaching Award in 2021, IIT Bombay's Excellence in Teaching Award in 2017, and the Young Faculty Award in 2009, besides recognition through IEEE awards and fellowships.

His research work has focused particularly on smart-grid and microgrid technologies, distributed energy resources, power-system operation and control, and energy efficiency.

Current Status

As of September 21, Doolla is suspended from IIT Bombay amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Sahil Wakode's death.

His suspension and the allegations against him are separate from the question of criminal liability; the police investigation into Wakode's death is ongoing. The IIT Bombay Faculty Forum continues to maintain that Doolla was carrying out his academic responsibilities according to institutional procedure.

The controversy therefore involves three separate strands: the examination incident involving Wakode, allegations made by his family and the resulting police investigation, and the student protests and institutional action against Doolla.