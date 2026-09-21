"You Are Not Carrying It Alone": IIT Kharagpur Director's Message For Students Amid IIT Bombay Case

IIT Kharagpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur Director Prof Suman Chakraborty has issued a message to the students ahead of their semester examinations, urging them to see exams as one day's performance rather than a measure of their worth or future.

The note, shared alongside a video message on social media, comes amid growing concern over student mental health following the death of an IIT Bombay student after an examination‑hall incident, which triggered protests and calls for stronger support systems on campus.

READ MORE | "No Disciplinary Action Was Initiated": IIT Bombay On 2nd Year Student Suicide

In his social media post on X, Prof Chakraborty wrote: "As you walk into your examination halls, remember this: an exam measures what you wrote on one day. It does not measure who you are or what you will become."

He reminded students that their admission to IIT Kharagpur is itself evidence of years of sustained effort and capability, and asked them to trust their preparation, breathe, and take one question at a time.

Addressing exam anxiety, he said: "Whenever the pressure feels heavy, know that you are not carrying it alone. My hand is on your shoulder, today and always. This Institute stands behind every one of you, on your good days and on your difficult ones."

At IIT Bombay, a second‑year student died by suicide after being found with a phone in an exam hall and allegedly using ChatGPT during the test, sparking protests and demands for transparency and better support mechanisms.