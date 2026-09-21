Video: Telangana Woman Complains About 'Guesthouse Invite', Seeks Revanth Reddy's Help

A Hyderabad-based woman entrepreneur who runs an advertising agency has appealed to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for an appointment, alleging that she faced harassment and inappropriate behaviour while trying to secure lawful opportunities in the outdoor advertising sector.

In a fresh social media video post addressed to the chief minister, the entrepreneur Shobha Reddy said she had been bidding for projects in the advertising business for nearly three years and had submitted revenue-sharing proposals seeking temporary work until regular tenders were conducted.

"What disturbed me most was this: while trying to place my genuine issue before the government, I approached a person whom I understood to be closely associated with you, CM sir. I was directly asked to come to a guest house to discuss my matter," she alleged.

She said she did not want to name the person publicly or turn the issue into a political controversy, but wanted the government to ensure that women entrepreneurs were treated with dignity and provided equal opportunities.

"I am not asking for any special favour, only a lawful opportunity, equal treatment and dignity," she said in her post.

The entrepreneur also appealed to people not to link her complaint to political parties or circulate names based on speculation. In a subsequent video, she said she had approached politicians, ministers, MLAs and MPs seeking help but was repeatedly told that the matter was related to the chief minister.

"I am not party-affiliated. I am a woman running an advertising agency," she said, adding that she had approached various government offices, including MAUD and GHMC, with representations.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of a police case filed in May following her complaint against advertising agency owner, Vijay Reddy, and others.

She alleged she was abused and threatened after raising concerns over illegal advertisement boards and approaching the Lokayukta. Chargesheets have also been filed in both the cases.

The woman had alleged the accused invoked political influence while threatening her. Congress MLC Balmuri Venkat denied involvement, saying, "Vijay Reddy is not my brother. He is a Congress party worker. The dispute is between the two. I have nothing to do with this."

The entrepreneur has urged the chief minister to hear her grievances directly and help.

The Opposition party BRS' general secretary and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar has criticised the Telangana government over her allegations. "How pathetic it is that Shobha Reddy, a woman running an advertising company, has to struggle for an opportunity?" he said.

Kumar said since the chief minister also holds the municipal administration portfolio, Reddy had sought help from people associated with the chief minister after she was unable to secure an appointment with him. The BRS leader questioned the circumstances surrounding the alleged invitation and called for the identity and role of the person concerned to be established.

"Find out whose guesthouse that is and whose chief minister's associate he is," Kumar said.

He appealed to women leaders to respond to her complaint.

"Talk to Shobha Reddy. How much pain must a woman be in to type and post a message on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp? She is a woman who has been running a company for three years and is going around seeking justice," he said, adding the focus should remain on Reddy's complaint rather than political affiliations.

The state government has not given a statement on the matter yet.