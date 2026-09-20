Telangana Man, Who Murdered Brother-In-Law For Killing Sister, Arrested

A man accused of murdering his brother-in-law after he allegedly killed his pregnant sister, a YouTuber, has been arrested by the police in Telangana's Nizamabad.

Chittari Haribabu, also a YouTuber, was attacked with a knife by Gandam Santosh on Thursday and died of his injuries.

The Nizamabad Police Commissioner, P Sai Chaitanya, said Santosh was caught while he was attempting to reach the railway station and flee to Visakhapatnam.

CCTV footage, technical evidence and local intelligence helped police track him, he said.

"The weapon and car used in the crime were seized, along with two more knives and sticks recovered from the vehicle," Chaitanya said.

Haribabu, 26, was arrested and sent to jail in March in connection with the murder of his wife, C Vaishnavi. Police had then said he allegedly strangled his wife and stabbed her in the face.

Haribabu and Vaishnavi

He was later released on bail.

After coming out of jail, he reportedly stayed away from his hometown and came to Nizamabad to meet his mother. He had also been earning a living by selling corn, according to police.

He was attacked by Santosh on a road on Thursday evening.

CCTV footage captured the attack, police said.

Santosh later released a video that he killed Haribabu to avenge his sister's death.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the involvement of four persons. Further investigation will establish whether anyone else assisted them," Chaitanya said.