Woman Beaten, Dragged By Hair By Cop At Telangana Railway Station

A woman was allegedly beaten and dragged by her hair by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel deputed at a railway station in Telangana on Friday night.

The alleged assault, caught on camera and widely shared online, sparked outrage and prompted authorities to initiate disciplinary action against the personnel.

The video purportedly shows the RPF personnel physically confronting the woman, beating her and dragging her by her hair near the railway station premises.

The exact circumstances that led to the confrontation were not immediately clear from the available footage.

Following outrage online and demands for action against the man in uniform, South Central Railway (SCR) and RPF South Central Railway took cognisance of the incident and initiated an inquiry.

"The personnel concerned was identified as Home Guard of Telangana State Police deputed for duty at Hafizpet Railway Station. He was repatriated to Telangana State Police Department for necessary disciplinary action," South Central Railway officials in Secunderabad said.

A railway official said appropriate action would be taken after verification of the facts and examination of the available evidence.

The viral footage is expected to be examined along with CCTV recordings and statements of witnesses to establish the sequence of events.

Further details regarding the identity of the woman, the personnel involved and the action initiated by railway authorities are awaited. A detailed investigation has also been launched to ascertain the circumstances that led to the alleged assault.