Inside Pictures From Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran's Greece Wedding

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran got married in Greece today, November 11.

Soon after Anirudh shared a picture from their wedding, several inside photographs from the ceremony began doing the rounds on social media.

One of the pictures featured the newlyweds posing with Rajinikanth and MK Stalin. Also seen in the photograph were Kalanithi Maran, his wife, and Anirudh's parents. The guests were dressed in colour-coordinated outfits for the occasion.

Sun News also shared another photograph of the couple from the ceremony. It captured Anirudh and Kavya sharing a sweet moment on stage as they looked into each other's eyes shortly after exchanging their wedding vows.

The channel also shared two more pictures of the couple walking down the aisle. In one of them, Anirudh was seen making his way down the aisle, with Rajinikanth and MK Stalin also featuring in the frame.

Anirudh shared photos from their big day on Instagram and wrote, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11".

Anirudh kept his wedding look classic in an ivory outfit. He wore a kurta with matching veshti, paired with a long jacket featuring intricate embroidery.

Kavya, on the other hand, opted for a blush-pink lehenga with detailed embroidery and sequin work. She paired it with a matching blouse and accessorised with a statement choker and earrings. The couple looked lovely together in their coordinated pastel outfits.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding celebrations took place in Greece on November 10 and 11.

The couple will host a grand reception in Chennai on November 21.

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