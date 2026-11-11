"I Felt Something Was There": <i>Shwetkali 2</i> Star Oindrila Sen On Her Real-Life Supernatural Encounter

Popular Bengali actor Oindrila Sen has quite literally grown up in front of the camera. From being a child artist to working in television and now cinema and OTT, she has spread her wings far and wide, earning immense success along the way.

She is currently basking in the success of the second season of Bangla Zee 5's Shwetkali 2, an edge-of-the-seat thriller that blends Bengali folklore with psychological suspense and is spearheaded by a strong female protagonist, Urvi, played by Oindrila Sen.

Oindrila Sen plays Urvi, a sharp-witted doctor who turns amateur investigator as she attempts to unravel the mysteries surrounding a White Kali idol (Shwetkali). She is not one to accept supernatural occurrences at face value and demands an explanation for everything. Thus begins her journey in the Shwetkali universe. What has resonated strongly with audiences is the shift Oindrila has showcased in her on-screen image, from the soft-spoken, demure persona seen on television to the bold avatar she portrays in Shwetkali 2.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, the actor opens up about an eerie real-life experience and whether she believes in the presence of supernatural forces.

1) Urvi has become such a recognisable name on Bengali OTT. If you place both seasons side by side, what does the Urvi of Shwetkali 2 know about life and human nature that the Urvi of Season 1 didn't?

Urvi is a very bold and strong character. She was like that in Shwetkali 1 too, but now she has become even bolder. Her nature is very positive, and she has become more powerful than before.

2) The show is about faith, folklore and fear. Have you ever believed in superstitions, or have you always been guided by logic? Have you ever gone through a phase where you believed in something superstitious?

Yes, when I was a child, there were times when I felt that maybe such things do happen. But nowadays, I feel it's all in our mind. I don't think those things really happen. Although I've seen people around me who believe in such things. I've heard stories where people say they've seen ghosts or had eerie experiences. I've heard many such stories, but I've never personally experienced anything like that. Once, when I was cycling as a child, for just a fraction of a second, I felt that something was there. But later I realised it was all in my head. I do believe in positive and negative vibes, though.

3) When you play such powerful female characters, and we're seeing more strong women being written in Bengali content and OTT, are you satisfied with the kind of roles you're getting?

Yes. I played a character called Muskaan in Mirza, a Bengali film that was released in 2024. It was a very bold character and a dream role for me. I don't usually watch another performance and think, "I wish I had done that role." But because I got to play Muskaan in Mirza, I feel very fulfilled. If a similar character comes my way again, I would definitely do it. I also really like characters such as Rani Mukerji's in Mardaani.

4) What has been the best compliment you've received for Shwetkali 2?

I don't place too much importance on compliments from family because family is naturally biased. They will praise you regardless. But when audiences or people outside my family specifically appreciate my performance, it makes me feel honoured and happy.

5) Fans can also be biased too....

No, not always. Sometimes performances are good, and sometimes they are not. I also face trolling at times. So when people genuinely appreciate my performance, it means a lot.

6) The first season was loved, so naturally expectations for Season 2 were higher. Did you feel any pressure?

The first thing I do is call my director and try to understand my character completely. I need to know what is in the script and what the character's journey is. The script helps me understand what I should do and what I shouldn't. I discuss with the director how bold the character is, how much softness is needed, and that really helps. The script is the most important thing for me.

Shwetkali 2 has been streaming on Bangla Zee 5 since October 23, 2026.