'I'm Bengal's Boy': Jeet Reveals The One Condition For A Hindi Film Bet

Bengali superstar Jeet is one of those rare Hindi-speaking Bengali actors who has made a mark in the Hindi industry with his OTT debut Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, released on Netflix last year.

He also took on the giant task of releasing a Bengali film simultaneously in Hindi three years ago when Chengiz released. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Jeet shared whether he would invest in Hindi in the coming years and why he thinks in Hindi first.

'Learnt Bengali Through Environment'

Last year, during promotions of Khakee, Jeet had said that he thinks in Hindi first as Hindi is his mother tongue.

Asked if his public acknowledgement of thinking in Hindi might disappoint his Bengali audience, Jeet tells NDTV, "My thinking language has been Hindi. I am still saying that. It's a fact. I studied in Hindi. I learnt Bengali through the environment. Nobody has reacted to that statement. And I believe how I conduct myself through my work, shows or whatever I do, if that's connecting with the audience, people will remember that. My thinking language won't bother anyone, I guess."

"I was born and brought up in Kolkata. I am Bengal's boy. Nobody can deny that. And some people also say that I speak Bengali better than born Bengalis. So, I take that as a compliment," adds Jeet.

'I Can Invest In Hindi If There's Potential'

Back in 2023, Jeet took a giant leap when he released Chengiz simultaneously in Bengali and Hindi to take Bengali films pan-India. Reports say Jeet's production house, Jeetz Filmworks, incurred losses for undertaking the task.

Asked if he was ready to face the consequence of taking the risk, Jeet tells us, "Making profits and losses is part and parcel of any business. The risks in the film business are enormously high. It's not a surprising fact that the chances of profit making in this business hover between 7-10%, no matter whether you make films in Hindi or in vernacular languages."

"Having said that, if I see a material has potential for the Hindi market and deserves to be released nationally, I can," Jeet adds.

But Jeet also said that the trend of releasing regional films in Hindi has gone down.

"You should also understand the fact that there was a huge spike in releasing regional films in Hindi after the Baahubali craze. But it has now come down. Besides two or three films, most of the films haven't made any connection with the audience. So the trend is going down," adds Jeet.

Jeet's new film Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat (Some Say Revolutionary, Some Say Dacoit), directed by Pathikrit Basu, is inspired by the life of Ananta Singh, a freedom fighter and close associate of revolutionary Masterda Surya Sen.

Set against the backdrop of 1960s Kolkata, the film also touches upon the public perception of Ananta Singh being called a 'dacoit' for his daring robberies. Jeet plays the titular character and pulled off nine different looks for the film.

Apart from Jeet, Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat also stars Priyanka Sarkar, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Rajatabha Dutta and Debopriyo Mukherjee.

The film releases in theatres on August 14.

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