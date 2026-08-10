Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reveals <i>Spirit's</i> Unusual 5-Day Shooting Schedule With Month-Long Breaks

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit is among the most anticipated films slated to release next year. The filmmaker is now taking a rather unconventional approach to shooting the action drama with a unique plan that he believes is helping the film's output. The team is reportedly taking a measured approach to the production and focusing closely on every stage rather than hurrying through the process.

Speaking about the film's progress in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Vanga revealed that Spirit is being filmed on an unconventional schedule. Rather than shooting for extended periods without a pause, the team plans to work for around five days at a stretch before taking a break of nearly a month.

“We will shoot continuously for about five days and then take a break for almost a month,” he said.

According to the filmmaker, these extended intervals will give the team enough time to revisit the material and work on it more meticulously. He believes the approach will allow the makers to focus on the finer details while ensuring that the overall quality of the film is not compromised.

Vanga, the director of acclaimed films like Arjun Reddy and Animal, claimed the long breaks between shooting schedules are designed to serve a larger purpose than simply allowing the cast and crew to step away from the sets. The downtime will allow the team to work on post-production while also preparing thoroughly for the next phase of filming.

“The gaps will give us enough time to focus on the quality of the scenes, work on post-production and plan the next schedule properly,” he explained. Vanga expressed confidence in the footage filmed so far and said the output of Spirit is shaping up exceptionally well.

Spirit features Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles alongside Vivek Oberoi as the main antagonist. The supporting cast includes veteran actors like Prakash Raj and Kanchana. The film is set to release in theatres on March 5, 2027.