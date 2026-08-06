After Italy Vacation, Prabhas Returns To <i>Fauzi</i> Shoot Ahead Of December Release: Report

Prabhas has returned from his vacation in Italy and resumed shooting for his upcoming period action-drama, Fauzi. The makers are gearing up for the film's scheduled theatrical release in December.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films, Fauzi entered its crucial final production phase. The film has around 90 days of shooting remaining, with Prabhas expected to shoot for over 60 days to wrap up his role, MoneyControl reported.

With approximately 50 days of production left to complete, the makers are aiming to finish the remaining shoot as quickly as possible while maintaining the film's release timeline.

Before leaving for his Italy break, Prabhas did a short schedule for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-awaited film Spirit, also starring Triptii Dimri. The report, quoting sources, said the actor will now focus entirely on Fauzi and will only return to Spirit after fulfilling his commitments to director Hanu Raghavapudi's ambitious period drama.

What We Know About Fauzi?

Billed as Mythri Movie Makers' most ambitious venture to date, Fauzi brings together an ensemble cast of talented actors such as Prabhas, Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, Imanvi and Chaitra J. Achar in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled for a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Fauzi is set to hit theatres on December 3, 2026. Reports also suggest that OTT streaming giant Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical digital rights.



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