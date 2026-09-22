Prabhas' <i>Fauzi</i> Release Postponed? Producer Says Film Is On Another Level

Prabhas' much-awaited film Fauzi may take longer to reach theatres. The period action drama, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, was earlier set to release on December 3.

Producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers spoke about the film's release plans at the pre-release event of Nani's The Paradise in Hyderabad. While he did not share a new release date, his comments confirmed that Fauzi will not arrive on the date announced earlier.

Ravi also spoke highly about the film and Prabhas' role. He said the film is being made on a big scale and will stay in the audience's memory for a long time. He also compared its level with Baahubali.

Ravi Shankar said, “Fauzi is something else. It may go a little back in time, but it is on a completely different level. After Baahubali, you have not seen Prabhas in such a great film at that level. If I may say, we are pushing the release back a little, but you will cherish this film for your entire life. It is such a great film.”

According to Filmfare reports, Fauzi may be delayed because its post-production work is taking longer than expected. The film has a large amount of CGI and VFX work, which can take time to complete. Reports suggest that the makers might now release the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial in the last week of January 2027.

Naga Chaitanya's Vrushakarma and Dulquer Salmaan's Sri Sri are also set to hit theatres on December 4. This means Fauzi would have opened just a day before these two films, leading to a box office clash.

Prabhas will star alongside Imanvi. Bollywood veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Jaya Prada are also part of the cast.

Apart from Fauzi, Prabhas has several other films in the works. After Fauzi, the actor will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, alongside Triptii Dimri and Vivek Oberoi. He will also return as Bhairava in the upcoming Kalki 2898 AD sequel, directed by Nag Ashwin. The actor is also set to appear in Salaar: Part 2, directed by Prashanth Neel.

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