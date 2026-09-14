Does Prabhas Perform His Own Stunts? <i>Fauzi</i> Stunt Masters Break Silence

Prabhas has built a strong image as one of Indian cinema's leading action heroes, but after The Raja Saab, some viewers felt that body doubles were used too often in his scenes. This led to questions about the actor avoiding difficult and risky sequences.

Now, veteran stunt masters Ram and Lakshman, have given clarity about the situation. They said the Fauzi star is not someone who stays away from action.

According to them, the actor comes to the sets when his action scenes are required and is willing to perform physically demanding work. The stunt masters also said people often make such claims without knowing what actually happens on set.

Speaking with Great Andhra, Ram and Lakshman explained, “People talk about these things without knowing the actual situation. In the projects we have worked on with him, Prabhas has come to the sets and worked happily. He has been there for long hours and has performed his work.”

“There is a lot more competition now. Telugu cinema has reached a pan-India level, and actors of all ages are trying to push themselves. Some actors may reduce certain risks because they feel they cannot do them safely, while others are willing to take on difficult work. It is not fair to compare them directly. Each actor does what he can at his own age and level.”

When Prabhas' action scenes were criticised following the release of The Raja Saab, a behind-the-scenes video shared by a parkour athlete showed the different side of the story. The video showed Prabhas on the sets shooting a fight sequence.

The actor gets his makeup done before preparing for a shot involving action. The clip also shows a body double for certain sequences.

Prabhas will next be seen in Fauzi, releasing on December 3, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab.

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